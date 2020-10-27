 Skip to main content
More than 3 million in Pennsylvania apply for mail-in ballots
Election 2020 Pennsylvania

A man drops off his ballot for the 2020 General Election in the United States outside the Chester County Government Services Center, Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, in West Chester, Pa. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

 Associated Press

HARRISBURG — A week ahead of the Nov. 3 election, applications in Pennsylvania for mail-in or absentee ballots have exceeded 3 million, with Tuesday the last day to request one.

State data shows that, of those applications, more than 57% have been returned to counties.

More than 9 million Pennsylvanians have registered to vote, a record high. If turnout is 70%, which was the rate in 2016's presidential election in Pennsylvania, that means 6.3 million people will vote.

The majority of people, 1.9 million, applying for mail-in or absentee ballots are Democrats, according to state data. About 760,000 are Republicans and 350,000 are registered independents or third-party voters.

