Mechanicsburg Borough councilwoman announces run for 88th House seat

A Mechanicsburg Borough councilwoman on Thursday announced she is seeking the Democratic nomination to challenge incumbent Rep. Sheryl Delozier for the 88th Legislative District seat.

Sara Agerton said she has recently launched a campaign for the House seat and that running for office is a chance to show others how their voices can be heard in government.

"I believe that, if you are not happy with the way your government is, the best place to put yourself in is in service to your community," she said.

In the new configuration approved for House districts, the 88th Legislative District covers Mechanicsburg Borough, New Cumberland Borough, Shiremanstown Borough, Hampden Township and precincts 1, 3, 4, 5 and 6 of Lower Allen Township.

In her announcement, Agerton said she has a bachelor's degree in criminology and master's of social work with a focus on clinical services. During the pandemic, she served as a health care administrator, and she said she watched first-hand how the pandemic overburdended the public health system.

"We provide skilled services in homes and hospitals, and this last year has been more emotional because we're in high-risk situations, situations in the past where you didn't have to worry about the spread of infection," she said in her announcement.

Agerton said she recently joined Sadler Health Center's fundraising team to create a new health center in the West Shore, and she said she sides with a fair redistricting process and seeking a living wage for employees.

Agerton was born and raised in Dillsburg and currently lives with her husband and daughter in Mechanicsburg. She has been a member of the Mechanicsburg Borough Council since 2020.

