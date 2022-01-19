 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
McSwain lands endorsement of GOP campaign donor

HARRISBURG — Bill McSwain, the chief federal prosecutor in Philadelphia under former President Donald Trump, received the endorsement a major Republican campaign donor on Wednesday in his bid for the party's nomination for governor.

McSwain got the endorsement of Commonwealth Partners Chamber of Entrepreneurs, a relative newcomer to Harrisburg’s ranks of advocacy organizations whose political action committees have been a conduit for campaign cash from billionaire Jeffrey Yass.

The organization, through its political action committees, was the biggest single campaign donor in last year’s race for a seat on Pennsylvania’s Supreme Court. In November, one of its committees reported more than $20 million in its bank account.

The group backs alternatives to public schools — more charter schools and more taxpayer funding of private schools — and cutting taxes and regulations.

McSwain is running in a field of Republican candidates that is double-digits-deep.

The likely Democratic Party nominee is two-term state Attorney General Josh Shapiro, who in October reported having $10 million in his campaign account.

Pennsylvania puts no limit on the cash amount that individuals can give to campaigns.

The primary election is May 17, and March 8 is the deadline to file paperwork to qualify for the ballot.

Bill McSwain 1 Mug

Bill McSwain

 Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
