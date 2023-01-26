McCormack announces campaign for Cumberland County district attorney

After taking over for M.L. Skip Ebert last January, Cumberland County District Attorney Sean McCormack on Thursday announced he is running for the seat in this year's election.

McCormack, who lives in Camp Hill, said he is seeking a full four-year term. He will be on the Republican ballot in the May primary.

“It has been the greatest honor of my life to have this opportunity to serve the people of Cumberland County as district attorney,” he said in an announcement. “I look forward to continuing to put my experience to work every day to protect the families of Cumberland County and to guarantee that victims of crime are given the voice they deserve.”

McCormack joined the Cumberland County District Attorney's Office in March 2020 as the chief of trial division, and prior to that he served in the Dauphin County District Attorney's Office for 30 years. He was also the chief of the Dauphin County Child Abuse Protection Unit for more than 25 years.

McCormack also served in the Pennsylvania National Guard for 21 years, retiring at the rank of major.

“As district attorney I will always fight for justice and do what is right for the residents of Cumberland County,” he said. “My number one priority is to keep Cumberland County a safe place to live, work and raise a family.”

McCormack is a graduate of Villanova University and received his law degree from Widener University School of Law.