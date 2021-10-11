Mail-in ballots ready for Cumberland County voters

Mail-in ballots for the November election began going out Wednesday, according to the county election office, and by Monday voters should be able to apply for, receive and complete a ballot all in one stop at the elections office.

The Pennsylvania Department of State said voters can go in-person to local elections offices and apply for a ballot, have their eligibility checked by elections staff as they wait, and then receive, complete and return the ballot in a single visit.

Cumberland County began mailing out already-requested ballots on Wednesday, county elections director Bethany Salzarulo said, and should be ready by Monday to accept one-stop walk-in voters.

Although the 2021 election is not until Nov. 2, those who wish to vote remotely are encouraged to do so as early as possible, given the volume of ballots and possibility of mail delays.

Applications for mail-in ballots can be submitted on paper to the county elections office or be requested through the state’s online portal, and must be received by Oct. 26.

After applying, voters will receive their ballot, and the county elections office must receive the completed ballot by 8 p.m. on Election Day.

Voters are reminded to seal their ballot inside the secrecy envelope that is then sealed inside the return envelope, particularly since the counting of ballots that did not use both envelopes evolved into a court battle in 2020.

Email Zack at zhoopes@cumberlink.com.

