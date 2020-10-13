Mail-in ballot requests pass 2.6M in Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG — With three weeks to go before Nov. 3, more than 2.6 million registered voters have applied for a mail-in ballot in Pennsylvania, a battleground state contested by President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.

Of those applicants as of Tuesday, more than 1.7 million are registered Democrats and about 641,000 are registered Republicans, a three-to-one ratio, according to state data. Another 284,000 ballots were requested by independent or third party voters.

All but about 70,000 have been mailed to voters, according to state data. Allegheny County has reported that more than 20 ballots with the wrong races were sent to voters, but the county on Tuesday did not have a figure for the total number.

Of all the ballots mailed out, more than 437,000 have been returned by voters. Democrats also dominate in that category, with 338,000 ballots returned, versus 64,000 by Republicans.

In 2016, 6.1 million voters in Pennsylvania cast ballots, with fewer than 300,000 of those cast by mail.

Mailing back ballots is not the only option for returning them.