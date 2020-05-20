Mail-in ballot applications soar, state says

Still, Boockvar conceded that the volume of mailed-in ballots will make it impossible to produce a result in close races on election night.

It will depend on how many ballots are actually submitted, she said. Some counties have received about 50% of the ballots for which voters applied, and those numbers vary tremendously across the state, she said.

To help with counting a surge of mailed-in ballots, a new state law moved up the time that counties can start preparing the mailed-in ballots to be counted, to 7 a.m. on election day, although the ballots can’t actually be counted until polls close.

“I don’t think it’s going to to be sufficient for many counties,” Boockvar said. “So ... some of the races that are not close we will get results quickly, but if there are close races, it may take a couple of days.”

In the meantime, counties are scaling back on polling places. Allegheny County, the state’s second-most populous county behind Philadelphia, received state approval to set up 211 polling places, down from about 830. Montgomery County, the third-most populous county, is planning to set up 140, down from 352.