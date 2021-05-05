Lower Frankford man running write-in campaign for township supervisor

A Lower Frankford Township man is running a write-in campaign to get his party's nomination and head to the November election on the ballot.

Wilmer Baker, 66, announced Wednesday that he is running a write-in campaign for the Democratic nomination for the May 18 primary.

Currently, there are no Democrats on the ballot. He is asking for voters to write in "W. J. Baker" on the Democratic ballot. If he receives enough votes, he could face Republican incumbent James Heishman for the township seat.

Baker is a retired welder who used to work at Frog, Switch in Carlisle for a little more than 37 years. He said he wasn't initially interested in politics, but has become interested in creating a platform in the township for others like him to voice their opinions about the construction of the Sunoco pipeline.

Baker has been involved in litigation against Sunoco, now Energy Transfer Partners, regarding construction issues, and won a decision in December against the company.

He noted that a public meeting over the pipeline will be held at 6 p.m. June 8, an hour before the regularly scheduled township meeting. The meeting will involve the public, and Energy Transfer is currently scheduled to be in attendance.

