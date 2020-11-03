Lots of voters, few big glitches as Pennsylvanians hit polls

"I tried to be prepared," she said. McLean intended to vote for Biden, saying she is offended by Trump's behavior. "I just want a better leader, someone who cares about everyone."

In Milford, a northeastern Pennsylvania town close to the border with New York and New Jersey, most of the cars passing through the main intersection honked at Gail Just and her Trump-Pence sign. Just, 70, said she supports Trump because he "gets things done."

Trump, the Republican incumbent who scored a surprise victory in Pennsylvania four years ago, and Biden, the Democratic challenger, have frequently visited the state, each seeing victory here as crucial to their chances of winning the White House. Biden visited his childhood home in Scranton on Tuesday before heading to Philadelphia.

Trump relied on his supporters in small-town and rural Pennsylvania — the state's Republican-dominated "T" — while Biden's hopes hinged on getting huge margins in the Democratic bastions of Pittsburgh and Philadelphia, as well as in the heavily populated, trending-blue Philadelphia suburbs. Polls leading up to Election Day showed a competitive race.