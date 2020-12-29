Legislators' letter sows confusion over state's vote count as Trump continues to rail against election

That file lists each voter with dozens of possible information fields for counties to fill in. One of those fields is the voter’s last vote date. Diamond’s calculations are the result of counting every voter in a given precinct whose “last vote date” column is filled in with the date of Nov. 3, 2020.

For many precincts, this number is indeed lower than the total number of ballots cast in the county’s posted election results. Statewide, according to Ryan, the difference between the two figures is a little over 200,000.

This is because many voters have the “last vote date” field left blank. According to the Department of State, many counties are still uploading last month’s voting activity to the export file. Not everyone for whom that field is currently blank should be assumed to have not voted, department spokesperson Wanda Murren said.

Pennsylvania’s election results are certified based on an audit of the paper ballots themselves, Murren wrote; the voter export file is not intended to be a perfect facsimile of this.

The fact that a spreadsheet is not yet fully filled in, or that some counties may have incompletely filled it in, has no bearing on the accuracy of the state’s certified election results, the department said.