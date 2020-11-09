Lawsuits' threat looms as Pennsylvania vote count grinds on

HARRISBURG — The threat of more election-related lawsuits loomed as vote counting ground on Monday in Pennsylvania, nearly a week after the presidential election, as counties continued to sort through provisional ballots and late-arriving mail-in ballots.

Philadelphia alone was sorting through tens of thousands of ballots, including some that will be disqualified over imperfections or irregularities.

President Donald Trump's lawyer Rudy Giuliani vowed Sunday that litigation over Pennsylvania's presidential election would continue this week, and Trump has refused to concede. The Associated Press on Saturday called the presidential contest for former Vice President Joe Biden, after it determined that the remaining ballots left to be counted in Pennsylvania would not allow Trump to catch up.

Courts have thus far rejected Republican demands in Pennsylvania and other battleground states to throw out ballots or stop vote counting. It was unclear whether any of the legal challenges would make a difference to an eventual outcome.