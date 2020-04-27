Lawsuit seeks extension to mail-in ballot deadline

A new lawsuit seeks to force Pennsylvania elections officials to accept absentee or mail-in ballots as long as they are received within a week after the primary or general elections during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The groups and voters who filed the lawsuit on Monday with the state Supreme Court argued current deadlines threaten to invalidate otherwise properly cast votes.
They are seeking to have the court order that ballots be accepted if they are mailed by election day and received within a week afterward.
They argue that postal delays from the COVID-19 pandemic could cause ballots to be received too late to count. The deadline for county elections offices to receive absentee and mail-in ballots is currently 8 p.m., when polls close, on election day.
Pennsylvania’s primary has been postponed until June 2.
The state legalized mail-in ballots last fall and they will be used for the first time this year.
