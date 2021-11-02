 Skip to main content
Carlisle Schools

Lauritzen, Miller lead in unofficial totals for Carlisle Area School Board

An incumbent and a challenger had the most in-person votes tallied as of 10 p.m. for Carlisle Area School Board, according to the county’s unofficial election results.

Republican challenger David Miller narrowly led incumbent Anne Lauritzen, who cross-filed for the election, 3,395 to 3,336 with incumbent Democratic candidate Rick Coplen in third position with 2,518 votes.

Democrat Sue Bower’s 2,338 votes gives her a lead over Democrat Jerry Stirkey with 2,196 votes. Democrat Joanna Birchett had 1,894 votes.

All precincts in the district have reported, but the unofficial results do not include mail-in ballots.

Anne Lauritzen

Lauritzen
David Miller

Miller
Joanna Birchett

Birchett
Rick Coplen

Coplen
Jerry Stirkey

Stirkey
Sue Bower

Bower

Email Tammie at tgitt@cumberlink.com. Follow her on Twitter @TammieGitt.

