Lauritzen, Miller lead in unofficial totals for Carlisle Area School Board

An incumbent and a challenger had the most in-person votes tallied as of 10 p.m. for Carlisle Area School Board, according to the county’s unofficial election results.

Republican challenger David Miller narrowly led incumbent Anne Lauritzen, who cross-filed for the election, 3,395 to 3,336 with incumbent Democratic candidate Rick Coplen in third position with 2,518 votes.

Democrat Sue Bower’s 2,338 votes gives her a lead over Democrat Jerry Stirkey with 2,196 votes. Democrat Joanna Birchett had 1,894 votes.

All precincts in the district have reported, but the unofficial results do not include mail-in ballots.

