 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Late-arriving mail-in ballots count in Pennsylvania, for now
alert featured
Election 2020

Late-arriving mail-in ballots count in Pennsylvania, for now

{{featured_button_text}}
Election 2020 Pennsylvania Mail-in Voting

Mail-in ballots for the 2020 General Election in the United States are seen after being sorted at the Chester County Voter Services office Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, in West Chester.

 Associated Press

HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania's top election official said Thursday that mail-in ballots ballots received by counties in the presidential battleground state within three days after polls close will count, although she also cautioned that more litigation could change that.

Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar also said, however, that the those late-arriving ballots will be counted separately, for the sake of “effective and clear election administration in Pennsylvania.”

Boockvar had told counties on Wednesday to set those ballots aside and not count them. That was hours before the U.S. Supreme Court turned away a Republican Party bid to block a state court order granting the extended deadline for mail-in ballots in Pennsylvania.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

“Under the current status of things, they will be counted, but I don’t know, I’m not going to game out what could happen if another filing changes things,” Boockvar, a Democrat, said.

Gov. Tom Wolf, also a Democrat, said the uncertainty adds to the need for everyone to get their ballots in before polls close at 8 p.m. on this Tuesday, Election Day.

President Donald Trump — who is aligned with the Republican Party's opposition to the state court's deadline extension — tweeted Thursday that the extension "is a disaster."

Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden are hotly contesting Pennsylvania's 20 electoral votes.

0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

5 things to know about voting by mail in Cumberland County

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News