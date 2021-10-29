Knowing your rights at the polls

The Pennsylvania Department of State is encouraging voters to know their rights at the polls when they go to vote in-person on Election Day Tuesday.

“Voters have the right to vote at the polls on Election Day without harassment or intimidation,” Acting Secretary of State Veronica Degraffenreid said. “They can find a wealth of information about their rights at the Department of State’s site vote.pa.gov.”

The department listed a number of tips for voters heading into the election:

Only first-time voters - or those voting for the first time in a new precinct - must show an acceptable ID, which includes both photo and non-photo ID. Those who do not bring an ID can return with identification or be offered a provisional ballot.

Voters who applied for a mail-in ballot but didn't submit it, can bring their entire mail ballot packet to the precinct, where it will be voided and they can vote in-person.

Voters who applied for a mail-in ballot, did not submit it but no longer have the ballot, can vote by provisional ballot at their polling place. The county board of elections will then verify that they did not vote by mail.

Voters who applied for a mail-in ballot but did not receive it can also vote by provisional ballot at their precinct. The county board of elections will then verify they did not vote by mail.

If a voter's name is not on the poll book, the poll workers can call the county board of elections to check on registration. Voters have to vote in the correct polling place where they're registered.

If 50% of the machines at the polling place are not working, voters have the right to use an emergency paper ballot, which can be requested of poll workers.

If a voter's identity or residency is challenged, a voter may vote normally by signing a challenge affidavit and producing a witness who is also a registered voter in the precinct to vouch for them. Those who cannot produce a witness may cast a provisional ballot.

Identity, residency and qualifications are the only bases for challenging a voter at a polling place.

Voters have the right to assistance at the poll, including foreign language or literacy assistance. A voter may select any person to assist as long as the person is not their employer, union representative or judge of elections.

Voters have the right to refuse assistance.

A voter who experiences intimidation, harassment or discriminatory conduct should report it to their county board of elections and the district attorney's office. Voters can also call the Department of State at 1-877-VOTESPA (1-877-868-3772).

For the Tuesday election, voters will be encouraged to wear masks, but they will be be denied their right to vote if they are not wearing them.

