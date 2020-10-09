Judges rejects Trump campaign suit over Philly voter offices

“Today’s ruling makes clear, yet again, that the President’s wild claims don’t hold up in the court of law,” state Attorney General Josh Shapiro tweeted. “Voters can have confidence their voice will be heard in this election.”

Trump's campaign called it an “irresponsible decision."

“Philadelphia’s liberal officials are checking transparency and accountability at the door as they repeatedly and illegally deny Trump campaign observers access to voting locations across the city,” the campaign said in a statement. “What are they trying to hide?”

The Trump campaign filed the lawsuit last week, two days after Philadelphia opened seven satellite election offices, new creations deemed to be legal under state law by the state Supreme Court. There, people can register to vote, apply for a mail-in ballot, fill it out and turn it in.

Trump campaign employees promptly showed up at the offices, insisting they be allowed to go in and observe the activity inside. City election officials prevented them, although they did offer campaign representatives a tour to see how the offices operate.

Trump referred to that confrontation in last week's debate with Biden, saying “bad things happen in Philadelphia.”