Judge throws out Trump campaign's Pennsylvania lawsuit

In throwing out the case, Ranjan wrote that the Trump campaign could not prove their central claim: that Trump's fortunes in the Nov. 3 election in Pennsylvania are threatened by election fraud and that adopting changes sought by the campaign will fix that.

Ranjan wrote Trump's campaign could not prove that the president has been hurt by election fraud or even that he is likely to be hurt by fraud.

"While plaintiffs may not need to prove actual voter fraud, they must at least prove that such fraud is 'certainly impending,'" Ranjan wrote. "They haven't met that burden. At most, they have pieced together a sequence of uncertain assumptions."

Ranjan also cited decisions in recent days by the U.S. Supreme Court and the 11th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals in hot-button election cases, saying he should not second-guess reasonable decisions by state lawmakers and election officials.

The decision comes as Trump claims he can only lose the state if Democrats cheat and, as he did in 2016's campaign, suggests that the Democratic bastion of Philadelphia needs to be watched closely for election fraud.

On Friday, Trump's campaign lost a bid in a Philadelphia court to force the city to allow campaign representatives to monitor its satellite election offices.

Democrats accuse Trump of trying to scuttle some of the 3 million or more mail-in votes that are expected in the Nov. 3 election in Pennsylvania, with Democrats applying for mail-in ballots by an almost three-to-one rate over Republicans.

