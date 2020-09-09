Judge says Green Party presidential candidate can stay on Pa. ballot

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HARRISBURG — A judge on Wednesday night ordered election officials to put the Green Party’s candidate for president on Pennsylvania’s ballot, turning back a court challenge by Democrats just eight weeks before an election in the battleground state that could be tilted by votes flowing to a third party.

Democrats had contended that the Green Party’s presidential and vice presidential nominees did not properly submit candidate affidavits in August to go with paperwork containing voter signatures to get on the ballot.

As a result, Democrats argued, both must be barred from the ballot. Commonwealth Court Judge Drew Crompton, a Republican, disagreed, and dismissed arguments that the presidential nominee, Howie Hawkins, should be barred from the ballot. But Green Party's vice presidential nominee should be barred, he said.

An appeal to the state Supreme Court is possible. A Democratic Party lawyer didn’t respond to messages Wednesday night, but Pennsylvania’s Democratic Party chairwoman, Nancy Patton Mills, said Democratic Party presidential nominee Joe Biden has legal options in the matter.