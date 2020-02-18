Judge hears arguments in Jill Stein's voting machine lawsuit

The plaintiffs would “pretty much have to be living under a rock” not to know about it, Boockvar said.

During Tuesday’s court hearing, a lawyer for the plaintiffs — former Green Party presidential candidate Jill Stein and several supporters — said they had dropped their effort to see the ExpressVote XL decertified before Pennsylvania’s April 28 primary.

Rather, they remained focused on seeing it decertified before November’s general election.

The underlying lawsuit filed by Stein’s group accused Pennsylvania of violating the constitutional rights of voters in 2016’s presidential election because its voting machines were susceptible to hacking and barriers to a recount were pervasive.

The plaintiffs contend that certifying the ExpressVote XL violates the settlement agreement, in part because the machine does not meet the agreement’s requirement “that every Pennsylvania voter in 2020 uses a voter-verifiable paper ballot.”

For one, the ExpressVote XL counts votes by counting machine-printed bar codes on paper, a format that is neither readable nor verifiable by an individual voter, they say. Second, the ExpressVote XL does not use a “paper ballot” and relies on software to record the voter’s choice, they say.