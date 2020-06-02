Incumbents face challengers in the fall

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Voting tallies may not yet be complete across the state, but barring any surprise write-in campaigns, a number of candidates will likely move forward after uncontested races in Tuesday's primary.

In the 13th Congressional District, Republican incumbent U.S. Rep. John Joyce faced no challengers on his party ballot in the primary, though he will face a contested November election, likely against Democratic challenger Todd Rowley of Westmoreland County. Rowley was the only Democrat on his party's primary ballot.

This congressional district covers Cumberland County west of North Middleton and West Pennsboro townships, as well as Adams, Franklin, Bedford, Blair, Fulton, Huntingdon, Somerset and Westmoreland counties. Joyce is from Blair County.

Three area legislators breezed through their Republican primaries, but they will face a challenger in November. U.S. Rep. Scott Perry is looking to retain his 10th Congressional seat covering the eastern half of Cumberland County, as well as northern York and Dauphin counties. Also running in the fall are state Rep. Greg Rothman for his 87th Legislative District seat covering Hampden and Silver Spring townships, as is state Sen. Mike Regan for his 31st Senatorial District seat, covering parts of Cumberland and York counties.