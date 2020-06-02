Incumbents face challengers in the fall

Voting tallies may not yet be complete across the state, but barring any surprise write-in campaigns, a number of candidates will likely move forward after uncontested races in Tuesday's primary.
In the 13th Congressional District, Republican incumbent U.S. Rep. John Joyce faced no challengers on his party ballot in the primary, though he will face a contested November election, likely against Democratic challenger Todd Rowley of Westmoreland County. Rowley was the only Democrat on his party's primary ballot.
This congressional district covers Cumberland County west of North Middleton and West Pennsboro townships, as well as Adams, Franklin, Bedford, Blair, Fulton, Huntingdon, Somerset and Westmoreland counties. Joyce is from Blair County.
Three area legislators breezed through their Republican primaries, but they will face a challenger in November. U.S. Rep. Scott Perry is looking to retain his 10th Congressional seat covering the eastern half of Cumberland County, as well as northern York and Dauphin counties. Also running in the fall are state Rep. Greg Rothman for his 87th Legislative District seat covering Hampden and Silver Spring townships, as is state Sen. Mike Regan for his 31st Senatorial District seat, covering parts of Cumberland and York counties.
In races for other state seats, the 33rd Senatorial District only had one candidate on each of the party ballots in the primary. Democrat Richard Sterner of Adams County will likely face incumbent Republican Sen. Doug Mastriano of Franklin County in the November election. This district covers the Shippensburg area of Cumberland County, as well as Adams County and parts of Franklin and York counties.
In the state House, the Carlisle area’s 199th Legislative District was uncontested in the primary, with one candidate on each of the parties’ ballots. Republican incumbent Rep. Barb Gleim will likey face Democrat Janelle Crossley in November.
The 193rd Legislative District covering South Middleton Township, Mount Holly Springs, Cooke Township and North and South Newton townships, as well as parts of Adams County, only had Republican incumbent Rep. Torren Ecker on either of the ballots. He could potentially face a challenger in November if a write-in candidate wins enough votes in the Democratic ballot and accepts the nomination to run in the general election.
Two other local legislative races had uncontested primaries and likely contested fall elections. Republican incumbent Rep. Sheryl Delozier could face Democrat Tara Shakespeare for her 88th Legislative District seat in the New Cumberland area, while Republican incumbent Rep. Dawn Keefer could face Democrat Douglas Ross for the 92nd Legislative District seat, covering Monroe Township and parts of York County.
Email Naomi Creason at ncreason@cumberlink.com or follow her on Twitter @SentinelCreason
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.