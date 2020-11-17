In court, Giuliani argues to block Biden win in Pennsylvania

The dozens of affidavits Trump's lawyers filed in the case, however, do not assert widespread fraud, but rather the potential for something fishy to occur because partisan poll watchers weren’t given an opportunity to view the results.

Tuesday’s hearing focused on the Trump campaign’s request for a temporary restraining order, as well as Democrats’ request to have the case dismissed. Giuliani — who had not argued a case in federal court since 1992, according to online court filings — asked Brann to let him put on evidence to back up his claims.

Trump's campaign has not been shy in previous weeks about publicizing what they say is evidence of election fraud. Brann has scheduled a hearing for Thursday to hear evidence — if he decides against dismissing the case.

There is no evidence of widespread fraud in the 2020 election, and experts say Trump’s various lawsuits have no chance of reversing the outcome in a single state, let alone the election. In fact, officials of both political parties have stated publicly that the election went well, and international observers confirmed there were no serious irregularities.

The Trump campaign wants to prevent certification of results that give Biden Pennsylvania's 20 electoral votes.