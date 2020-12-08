High court rejects GOP bid to halt Biden's Pennsylvania win

Bucks County's election board chose to count the ballots, a decision that was upheld in lower courts. The county’s lawyers contended that Trump’s campaign shouldn't be allowed to appeal.

The Trump campaign's request was procedurally flawed because its claims about constitutional violations weren't submitted to the trial court and, in any case, the number of ballots in question are far too few to overturn Biden’s win, county lawyers argued.

The rebukes have not stopped the litigation. On Tuesday, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton sued the states of Georgia, Michigan, Wisconsin, and Pennsylvania, alleging that they violated the Constitution based on a litany of already-dismissed complaints. Paxton asked the U.S. Supreme Court to invalidate their 62 Electoral College votes for Biden — a move that would swing the election to Trump and would be unprecedented in American history.

Meanwhile, other than Wisconsin, every state appears to have met a deadline in federal law that essentially means Congress has to accept the electoral votes that will be cast next week and sent to the Capitol for counting on Jan. 6. Those votes will elect Joe Biden as the country's next president.