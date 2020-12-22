High court opening tops Pennsylvania's 2021 judicial races

HARRISBURG — Statewide judicial races will be among Pennsylvania's most closely watched election contests in the coming year, with lawyers and judges around the state already lining up supporters and trying to figure out if they can raise enough money to win.

The marquee race will be for Supreme Court, where the Democrats' 5-2 majority has flexed its muscle with a series of rulings this year about mail-in balloting and coronavirus restrictions.

Chief Justice Thomas Saylor, a Republican, will reach the mandatory retirement age of 75 in 2021, and keeping his seat in GOP hands is critical to his party's hopes to eventually reclaim a majority on the high court.

While a lot can change, for now at least three Superior Court judges are running — Democrats Maria McLaughlin and Carolyn Nichols, and Republican Vic Stabile. Commonwealth Court Judge Kevin Brobson, a Republican, is also considering it. Pay for appeals court judges starts at $202,000.

The two state party organizations will decide in the coming months whether to endorse a candidate in the May primary and if so, who that will be.