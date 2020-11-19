GOP wins court order on mail ballots in state Senate contest

Ziccarelli is currently down by 17 votes against Brewster, a former banker first elected to the Senate 10 years ago, in a race the Associated Press has not yet called.

With more than 131,000 votes cast in Allegheny and Westmoreland counties, a district that runs down the Alle-Kiski Valley, Brewster's lead is 50.01% to 49.99%.

Ziccarelli also has a lawsuit pending in Westmoreland County that argues elections officials in that part of the Senate district treated mail-in ballots without secrecy envelopes inconsistently and improperly counted some provisional ballots.

In that case, she argues the elections board should not have allowed all votes to count from voters who had to cast provisional ballots and were also directed to sign the poll book. The signatures on a precinct's poll book make it unclear whether those voters also cast a conventional voting machine vote.

Brewster, a former mayor of McKeesport, is the ranking Democrat on the Law and Justice and Game and Fisheries committees. Ziccarelli is a lawyer from New Kensington.

The state Senate is days from the end of its current term, with Republicans holding a 28-21 majority, along with an independent who caucuses with the GOP. A Ziccarelli win would give Republicans a 30-20 working majority in January.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0