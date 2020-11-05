 Skip to main content
GOP US Rep. Perry wins reelection in Harrisburg-York area
HARRISBURG — Republican U.S. Rep. Scott Perry has won a fifth term in Pennsylvania’s 10th Congressional District in the Harrisburg-York area.

Perry beat Democrat Eugene DePasquale, the state’s two-term auditor general.

Perry, a staunch Trump supporter and owner of one of the most conservative voting records in the U.S. House, hung on for another term in a district that is becoming less conservative.

