GOP to block Democrat from state Senate seat, Democrats say

The Senate’s top Republican, President Pro Tempore-elect Jake Corman, R-Centre, called it a “fairly unique, if not unprecedented situation.”

The Senate has the constitutional authority to ensure its members meet certain qualifications in the Constitution, Corman said, although Democrats say those qualifications are limited to age and residency and that Republicans are abusing their power.

Still, Corman noted that Ziccarelli has filed a complaint with the Senate and a lawsuit in federal court in an “extremely close” election affected by court rulings.

“I think this unique set of circumstances dictates that the Senate review it and take very seriously the contest,” Corman said.

He did not say how long the Senate will need to review Ziccarelli’s filing before voting, or how long the Senate is willing to leave the seat vacant.

Brewster beat Ziccarelli by 69 votes in the Nov. 3 election, according to state-certified returns last month.

On Friday, she filed a roughly 500-page complaint with the Senate that Brewster’s lawyer, Cliff Levine, said “completely violates” any established procedure in state law to contest an election.