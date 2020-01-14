HARRISBURG — Voters in a south-central Pennsylvania legislative district picked a new state senator in a special election Tuesday, handing victory to Republican Dave Arnold.
Lebanon Valley College history professor Michael Schroeder, a Democrat, conceded to Arnold, the Lebanon County district attorney.
Arnold will replace Mike Folmer, a four-term Republican who resigned in September after being arrested on charges of possessing child pornography.
You have free articles remaining.
The district leans heavily Republican. Arnold's victory does not change the power balance in the 50-seat Senate, where Republicans hold a 27-21 majority, with one independent who caucuses with Republicans.
The Lebanon County-based 48th Senate district also includes portions of Dauphin and York counties.