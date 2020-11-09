GOP lawsuit seeks to prevent Pennsylvania from certifying election results

HARRISBURG — President Donald Trump's campaign launched a lawsuit to stop the certification of the election results in Pennsylvania, suing Monday as counties continued to sort through provisional ballots and mail-in ballots nearly a week after the election in the battleground state.

The Associated Press on Saturday called the presidential contest for former Vice President Joe Biden, after determining that the remaining ballots left to be counted in Pennsylvania would not allow Trump to catch up.

But Trump’s campaign filed litigation in federal court over Pennsylvania’s presidential election, saying registered Democratic voters were treated more favorably than Republican voters. Trump has refused to concede.

“The election is not over,” the Trump campaign's general counsel, Matthew Morgan, said in a news conference in Washington, D.C.

The lawsuit itself contained no evidence of voter fraud.

A spokesperson for Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney said Trump's campaign was trying to “disenfranchise the record number of people who voted against him” while Pennsylvania’s attorney general, Democrat Josh Shapiro, called the Trump campaign's latest lawsuit meritless.