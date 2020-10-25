GOP asks Supreme Court again to block PA ballot extension

HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Republican Party is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to speedily take up its case to block counties in the presidential battleground state from counting mailed-in ballots received up to three days after the Nov. 3 election.

The Republican Party's late Friday filing came four days after the justices divided 4-4 on putting a hold on the extension.

That outcome left in place a state Supreme Court ruling that required county election officials to receive and count mailed-in ballots that arrive up until Nov. 6, even if they don't have a clear postmark, as long as there is no proof it was mailed after the polls closed.

The high court's action left unresolved the legal issues Republicans raised, and the new request asks the court to take up the Republican Party's case on an expedited basis.

Without an expedited consideration, the Republican Party's right to appeal and the U.S. Supreme Court's "power to resolve the important constitutional and legal questions presented for this election—will be irrevocably lost," the party's court filing said.