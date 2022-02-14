Gleim to seek re-election for 199th House seat

Republican state Rep. Barb Gleim on Monday announced she is seeking re-election to her seat in the 199th Legislative district.

The 199th House seat covers the Carlisle area. Under the Pennsylvania Legislative Reapportionment Commission's legislative district map, the 199th district will no longer have Silver Spring and Dickinson townships, but it will gain Hopewell and North Newton townships, as well as precincts 3, 4 and 5 from South Middleton Township.

“It has been an honor to represent the residents of the 199th District in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives,” Gleim said in a news release. “I am proud of what we have been able to accomplish in the last three years, but I believe there is much more work that needs to be done, which is why I am running for re-election.”

Gleim was first elected to the state House of Representatives in 2018, and in her announcement, she touted her record of opposing Gov. Tom Wolf's efforts and mandates.

Gleim is a small business owner and co-owner and operator of Hayman Farms with her husband, Tracy Gleim.

“As a small business owner, I understand the challenges faced by job creators, especially those in Carlisle and the surrounding communities,” she said in the news release. “We cannot continue to impose mandates, shutdowns and additional burdens on our small businesses.”

Gleim is a member of the Economic Growth Caucus, Pro-Life Caucus and the Rare Disease Caucus, and she serves on the Education Committee, Agricultural and Rural Affairs Committee, Labor and Industry Committee and Youth Committee. She lives in Middlesex Township with her husband and has three grown children.

