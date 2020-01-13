State Rep. Barb Gleim on Monday announced she is seeking a second term as representative of the 199th Legislative District.
The 199th district covers Carlisle Borough, North Middleton Township, Middlesex Township, Dickinson Township, West Pennsboro Township, Newville Borough, Upper and Lower Frankford townships and Upper and Lower Mifflin townships, as well as a part of Silver Spring Township (precincts 5, 6, 8 and 9).
Gleim, a Republican who lives in Middlesex Township, said she found her first year as representative rewarding and busy, and she hopes to have the honor of serving again. She said she plans to continue to advocate for business growth, lowering corporate tax rates, reducing liability for farmers and pushing for property tax relief solutions.
Gleim won election to the seat in 2018 when then state Rep. Stephen Bloom opted to run for a state Senate seat.
“When I first announced my candidacy for the open seat of state representative two years ago, I pledged to continue representing all people of the 199th district with the conservative ideals that support and improve our lives and help our families and businesses grow and prosper,” she said in a news release. “This year, I was proud to support the first state budget that made a significant deposit in the state’s Rainy Day Fund in over a decade, and I am hopeful that as a legislature, we can continue to advocate for the fiscal responsibility that so many of our constituents expect.”
In her campaign announcement, Gleim touted her work sponsoring several bills that covered increasing apprenticeship opportunities, promoting agritourism, restructuring the state budget process and putting technical education certifications on high school transcripts.
The primary will be held on April 28.