Given a minute, Republican candidates debate their case for a shot to be Pa. governor

For a fleeting 90 minutes on Wednesday evening, Dickinson College was the center of Pennsylvania’s political universe as it hosted a primary debate for the crowded field of Republicans vying for the governorship.

Whether Wednesday’s event helped Republicans choose their champion is a different question.

With 13 candidates given only a minute to respond to questions, without any rebuttal or back-and-forth, most candidates offered up broad responses on common conservative policy points — cutting taxes, deregulation, and the expansion of the oil and gas industry, but without many specifics on how this would actually be done.

The event, organized by GOP political consultant Christopher Nicholas and sponsored by several conservative-leaning civic groups, also lacked two big names.

Former Congressman Lou Barletta did not attend, saying he preferred to wait until after the filing deadline for the governor’s race. Candidates can still be added to the ballot until March.

State Sen. Doug Mastriano was also not present, given that he has not formally announced a run for governor, but is expected to do so in the coming days.

The candidates in attendance Wednesday were:

- Jason Monn, former mayor of Corry and restaurant owner in Erie County

- Guy Ciarrocchi, former president of the Chester County Chamber of Business and Industry

- Joe Gale, Montgomery County commissioner

- Melissa Hart, former state senator and member of Congress from Allegheny County

- Scott Martin, state senator from Lancaster County

- Shawn Berger, owner of an environmental cleanup company and a restaurant in Northampton County

- Jake Corman, state senator from Centre County and current president pro tempore of the Pennsylvania Senate

- John Ventre, retired UPS executive and author of books on UFOs from Westmoreland County

- Charlie Gerow, political consultant from Cumberland County and vice chair of the American Conservative Union

- Bill McSwain, former U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania from Chester County

- Nche Zama, cardiothoracic surgeon from Monroe County

- Jason Richey, attorney from Allegheny County

- Dave White, owner of an HVAC company from Delaware County

Many of the questions asked by the event’s moderators elicited similar responses from every candidate. A question about how to address declining population in Pennsylvania saw every candidate decry “burdensome regulations” and the state’s “broken tax structure.”

Richey, for instance, said on several occasions that he would eliminate income taxes in the state, but provided no further detail. Multiple candidates pledged to slash the state gas tax, but offered no details as to how this funding would be replaced given that the Pennsylvania State Police are reliant on the revenue.

Candidates also used a question about COVID-19 response to unload on Gov. Tom Wolf, particularly the business shutdown order and waiver system used in the early months of the pandemic, which the state auditor general found to be inconsistent and haphazard.

“Those types of shutdowns should never happen again,” Corman said.

Gerow brought in some national politics, saying Pennsylvania should model its response on that of conservative governors Ron DeSantis of Florida and Kristi Noem of South Dakota.

A question on how to balance environmental concerns with Pennsylvania’s energy economy likewise saw nearly every candidate extol the virtues of gas fracking and the construction of pipelines, save Berger, whose novel answer involved encouraging Pennsylvanians to produce vegetable oil for use as biodiesel fuel.

Discussions about boosting Pennsylvania’s workforce also resulted in broad agreement among the candidates that the solution was in further cuts to state and federal benefits.

Although the elimination of enhanced COVID-19 unemployment benefits last year did not produce a notable boost in Pennsylvania’s employment, most candidates said the solution was to cut benefits further. Martin touted his plan to add work requirements to Medicaid.

“We cannot allow these programs to continue to exist without people doing their part,” he said.

Hart’s answer was notably more nuanced, pointing out that the decline in Pennsylvania’s labor force during the pandemic has been disproportionately among women, an indicator that child care costs and school closures are the primary driver.

Corman, on the other hand, blamed workers’ own wages for the state’s economic difficulties.

“Tom Wolf’s response to the economy, the lack of filling jobs, is employers just need to pay more. Well great, that gives us inflation,” Corman said.

(Most economists, including the Federal Reserve, have pointed to a multitude of factors as drivers of current inflation, such as supply constraints and the expenditure of built-up savings).

Although the debate took place on the eve of the anniversary of the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot, the candidates were not directly asked about the efforts by members of their party to undermine the 2020 election in the weeks leading up to the Jan. 6 violence.

Dickinson President John Jones, however, did allude to the matter in his opening remarks, saying that the college was hosting the event in the spirit of having an informed democracy.

“As we saw a year ago, our democracy can be fragile. While difference among candidates may be stark, we must all stand firmly in support to the rule of law and the legitimacy of our democracy,” Jones said.

Gale, however, went out of his way to imply the 2020 election was illegitimate.

“Frankly we all know that the guy who never left the basement, there’s no way he received more votes than any candidate in the history of the country,” Gale said.

In response to a question about building coalitions, some candidates stressed their work reaching across the aisle and promoting unity.

“If we take extreme positions … the eagle only flies if it has a left wing and a right wing,” Zama said.

On the opposite end of the spectrum was someone like Ventre.

“The person who’s going to win this election is going to be a tea party patriot,” he said. “That’s who the people want. I’m not all that interested in negotiating with the left.”

Ventre was not alone in presenting himself as a hardliner. Gale, in particular, went on the attack at several points during Wednesday’s event over Pennsylvania’s Act 77 of 2019, which created no-excuse-needed mail-in voting and which was at the center of many of former President Donald Trump’s attempts to cast doubt on the election.

Anyone who voted for the measure should be “disqualified from holding any office,” Gale said; this would include Martin and Corman.

Email Zack at zhoopes@cumberlink.com.

