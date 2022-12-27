Foschi announces re-election campaign for Cumberland County commissioner

Cumberland County Commissioner Jean Foschi on Monday announced she will seek re-election in 2023.
Foschi is the lone Democrat on the board of commissioners, which includes Republicans Gary Eichelberger and Vince DiFilippo. DiFilippo announced his re-election in November, and Eichelberger is readying his re-election campaign.
For the board, county residents will be able to vote for two candidates from each party in the primary before whittling it down to three county commissioners in the fall election.
Foschi was election to the board in 2019, and she noted in her announcement that a global pandemic made for an unusual start for her as an elected official.
“This has been a challenging time for everyone," she said. "We’ve worked together as a county to get through some extraordinary events. We held off the tolling of the I-83 bridge, launched the first in Pennsylvania, First Responder Assistance Program (FRAP), and delivered fair, accurate and reliable elections."
Foschi added there are still challenges ahead that the county must face.
"We face a growing need for human services in a tough financial environment," she said. "The county is moving toward a focus on long-range planning with fiscal responsibility. We can have sound financial management and the delivery of quality, efficient and effective human services happening at the same time. The two go together. It will take visionary leadership to get there.
“I’ve learned so much from the residents of Cumberland County and want to continue putting their needs first," she said. "I’m hopeful voters will give me the opportunity to serve for another term.”
