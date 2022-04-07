 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Former Harrisburg mayor drops out of 103rd Legislative District race

  • 0
Linda Thompson

Linda Thompson is pictured thanking supporters for her failed primary mayoral bid in Harrisburg in May 2013. Thompson recently reported that she is dropping out of the 2022 primary race for the 103rd Legislative District seat.

 Sentinel file

Former Harrisburg Mayor Linda Thompson told ABC27 that she is dropping out of the race for the 103rd Legislative District seat.

In a statement to ABC27, Thompson said her attorney is working on getting her name removed from the May 17 primary ballot, and she blamed the decision on a shortened petitioning period that were at odds with "other responsibilities" in getting in the way of obtaining campaign goals.

Thompson was one of five candidates that were looking to take the newly drawn seat. The 103rd Legislative District includes Camp Hill, Lemoyne, Wormleysburg and East Pennsboro Township, as well as most of Harrisburg.

With Thompson out, two Democratic candidates and two Republican candidates remain in the race. State Rep. Patty Kim, D, is seeking the seat, as is Camp Hill Democrat Heather MacDonald.

On the Republican side, former Cumberland County prothonotary David Buell is seeking the seat and will face Harrisburg resident Jennie Jenkins-Dallas in the primary race.

People are also reading…

A candidate forum for the Democratic primary has already been scheduled at Central Penn College at 6 p.m. April 14. MacDonald and Kim will be in attendance, and the forum will be moderated by John Micek, editor-in-chief of the Pennsylvania Capital-Star. The forum is hosted by the Cumberland County Democratic Committee, Dauphin County Democrats and Tri-County Federation of Democratic Women.

0 Comments
0
1
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

A peek inside one of the coolest arcades in Stockholm

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News