Former Harrisburg mayor drops out of 103rd Legislative District race

Former Harrisburg Mayor Linda Thompson told ABC27 that she is dropping out of the race for the 103rd Legislative District seat.

In a statement to ABC27, Thompson said her attorney is working on getting her name removed from the May 17 primary ballot, and she blamed the decision on a shortened petitioning period that were at odds with "other responsibilities" in getting in the way of obtaining campaign goals.

Thompson was one of five candidates that were looking to take the newly drawn seat. The 103rd Legislative District includes Camp Hill, Lemoyne, Wormleysburg and East Pennsboro Township, as well as most of Harrisburg.

With Thompson out, two Democratic candidates and two Republican candidates remain in the race. State Rep. Patty Kim, D, is seeking the seat, as is Camp Hill Democrat Heather MacDonald.

On the Republican side, former Cumberland County prothonotary David Buell is seeking the seat and will face Harrisburg resident Jennie Jenkins-Dallas in the primary race.

A candidate forum for the Democratic primary has already been scheduled at Central Penn College at 6 p.m. April 14. MacDonald and Kim will be in attendance, and the forum will be moderated by John Micek, editor-in-chief of the Pennsylvania Capital-Star. The forum is hosted by the Cumberland County Democratic Committee, Dauphin County Democrats and Tri-County Federation of Democratic Women.

