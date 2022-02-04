Final state legislative maps would keep Mechanicsburg whole among other adjustments for Cumberland County

Final versions of the new state legislative maps approved Friday by the Pennsylvania Legislative Redistricting Commission are largely similar to the preliminary layouts released in December, although there are a few important tweaks to the layout of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives that will affect Cumberland County.

The final Pennsylvania Senate map, however, is unchanged from the preliminary design unveiled last year, meaning that — barring a successful court challenge — Cumberland County will be at the center of a new state Senate seat with no incumbent, potentially setting up a fierce nomination battle.

The broad concept of the House map for Cumberland County has not changed between the preliminary and final reapportionments, with a large portion of the West Shore now in the 103rd House District, which crosses the Susquehanna into northern Harrisburg and would stand to give the county its first Democratic representation in the Legislature in many years. The 103rd is currently held by Rep. Patty Kim.

The general re-alignment of the 87th and 88th House districts, held by Reps. Greg Rothman and Sheryl Delozier, respectively, has also carried over from the commission’s preliminary map to its final version.

However, while the preliminary map had split Mechanicsburg borough between the two districts, the final map does not. Instead, the 88th will cover the entire borough, as it does currently. In exchange, the final map now splits Lower Allen Township and incorporates one precinct of the township — the one that includes the state prison — into the 87th.

The 87th also swaps a few precincts in South Middleton Township with the 199th House District, relative to the preliminary maps. Also, while the preliminary maps had the dividing line between the 199th and the 193rd oriented on a north-south axis, the final map reorients that to an east-west boundary that roughly follows the path of Interstate 81.

The 199th, which includes Carlisle, is currently held by Rep. Barb Gleim. The 193rd, which stretches into northern Adams on both the current and new maps, is held by Rep. Torren Ecker.

The approval of the final maps on Friday came after nearly a year of meetings by the state commission tasked by law with re-drawing legislative boundary lines every 10 years to comport with new Census data.

The commission consists of the majority and minority leaders of both of the state’s legislative chambers, who may appoint a fifth member as chairman. If they cannot agree, as happened this cycle, the chair is appointed by the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania.

Friday’s vote was 4-to-1, with GOP House Majority Leader Kerry Benninghoff in dissent. Under the state constitution, appeals to the state Supreme Court must be filed in the next 30 days. The first day to circulate nomination petitions for the 2022 election is Feb. 15, with the 2022 primary scheduled for May 17, according to the Pennsylvania Department of State calendar.

Relative to the current state legislative maps drawn a decade ago, the largest change for Cumberland County is the relocation of the 34th Senate District much further south from its current territory.

The entirely redrawn 34th Senate District will cover all of Perry County, northern Dauphin County, and almost all of Cumberland County with the exception of an area in the county’s southeast corner that will remain in the 31st Senate District.

The 31st is currently represented by State Sen. Mike Regan, who would retain his core territory in northern York County.

Perry and northern Dauphin are currently part of the 15th Senate District represented by state Sen. John DiSanto. But the boundary of the new 34th Senate District is too far north of DiSanto’s last registration address, leaving him in a re-drawn 15th with new boundaries.

The new state Senate map would also remove the 30th and 33rd Senate districts, represented by state Sens. Judy Ward and Doug Mastriano, respectively, from Cumberland County entirely.

Even with the revisions in the final map, the 87th and 88th House districts will see the most shakeup from to the boundaries that exist currently.

The 87th will now include Rothman’s home municipality of Silver Spring Township along with Mount Holly Springs, Monroe and Upper Allen townships, the southern portion of South Middletown Township, and the precinct of Lower Allen Township that is home to the state prison.

In the 88th, Delozier would lose Upper Allen Township and Lemoyne but gain Hampden Township and retain most of her current territory in Lower Allen Township and New Cumberland.

The reconfigured 103rd House district will loop East Pennsboro Township, Camp Hill and Lemoyne into northern Harrisburg, and would be the only district covering Cumberland County with a Democratic voter lean.

On the western end of the county, Rep. Perry Stambaugh’s 86th House district will no longer have any territory in Cumberland, instead being expanded into Juniata County and retaining Perry County.

Newburg Borough and Hopewell Township will be placed into the 199th, and Southampton and Shippensburg townships, along with Shippensburg Borough, into the 193rd.

Dickinson Township will be moved from the 199th into the 193rd. The latter’s portion of Cumberland County will also include South Newton, Penn, and Cooke townships.

Relative to the current maps, the 199th would also forfeit Gleim’s current portion of Silver Spring Township, but would gain North Newton Township and Newville Borough, and the northern portion of South Middleton Township. The district would retain Carlisle Borough along with Middlesex, North Middleton, West Pennsboro, Upper Frankford, Lower Frankford, Upper Mifflin, and Lower Mifflin townships.

