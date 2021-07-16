Fetterman leads fundraising in Pennsylvania's U.S. Senate race

HARRISBURG — Democrat John Fetterman is showing his early fundraising prowess in the crowded stakes for Pennsylvania’s open U.S. Senate seat ahead of next year’s election.

Fetterman, the state’s lieutenant governor, reported $2.5 million raised in the three months ending June 30, leaving him with $3 million in his campaign account. That is far more than any candidate, Republican or Democrat, has reported.

Thursday was the Federal Election Commission deadline to file reports for the second quarter.

Fetterman is making his second run for U.S. Senate after coming in third in an expensive three-way Democratic primary race in 2016.

Second behind Fetterman in fundraising in the Democratic primary is Val Arkoosh, who chairs the three-member Montgomery County board of commissioners.

She reported raising $1 million in the quarter, with $632,000 left over in her account. Arkoosh also has the backing of the well-funded EMILY’s List, which spent $1.7 million in Pennsylvania’s 2016 Democratic primary to help Katie McGinty. McGinty won in the Democratic primary but lost in the general election.