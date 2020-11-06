EXPLAINER: Why AP hasn't called Pennsylvania as Biden takes lead in state over Trump

The Associated Press has not declared a winner in the battleground state of Pennsylvania because there are tens of thousands of votes left to count in the contest between President Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden.

Pennsylvania is among a handful of battleground states Trump and Biden are narrowly contesting as they seek the 270 electoral votes needed to win the presidency.

Trump, who held a 675,000-vote lead early Wednesday, prematurely declared victory in the state.

“We’re winning Pennsylvania by a tremendous amount. We’re up 690,000 votes in Pennsylvania. These aren’t even close. It’s not like, ‘Oh, it’s close,’” Trump said during an appearance at the White House.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

But by early Friday, Biden had taken a lead of about 6,000 votes as mail-in ballots from across the state continued to be counted. The late counted ballots were overwhelmingly in Biden's favor.

One reason the race tightened: Under state law, elections officials are not allowed to process mail-in ballots until Election Day. It’s a form of voting that has skewed heavily in Biden’s favor after Trump spent months claiming — without proof — that voting by mail would lead to widespread voter fraud.