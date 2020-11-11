EXPLAINER: Trump's challenges fail to prove election fraud

GEORGIA

THE CLAIMS: Georgia's two Republican senators have demanded the resignation of the Republican secretary of state over what they say are “too many failures in Georgia elections this year.” But their statement didn't specify what failures they had seen beyond “mismanagement and lack of transparency.”

While the AP has not called the race, Biden leads Trump by more than 14,000 votes out of nearly 5 million votes in the state. A Democrat has not won Georgia's Electoral College votes since 1992.

Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger rejected the demands of Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler — who face January runoffs that will decide control of the U.S. Senate — and denied there had been widespread problems. On Wednesday, he announced an audit of presidential election results that will trigger a full hand tally.

WHAT'S NEXT: The secretary of state said the process is slated to begin by the end of the week. He expects it to take until Nov. 20, which is the certification deadline.

MICHIGAN

THE CLAIMS: The Trump campaign’s latest lawsuit, announced Tuesday night, alleges “illegal and ineligible ballots were counted” without providing proof.