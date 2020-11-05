Elections chief: Pennsylvania making good headway in count

“Really, can’t we be responsible adults here and reach an agreement on how far all observers are allowed to stand?” said Diamond, suggesting each party be allowed 60 observers inside a hall at the downtown Philadelphia convention center where the ballots are being tallied.

“The whole thing could (soon) be moot," he said.

It was unclear whether any of the legal challenges would make a difference to an eventual outcome.

Bob Bauer, a Biden campaign adviser, said the Trump campaign lawsuits don’t have any merit and are designed to spread misinformation, disrupt vote counting and confuse the public.

“It is to create an opportunity to message falsely about what’s happening in the electoral process,” Bauer said.

Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf accused Republicans of seeking to undermine confidence in the election results, and Boockvar, the elections chief, said the state has acted legally and properly to ensure a complete and accurate count. More than 2.6 million mail-in ballots were cast, and there has been no report of fraud or any other problem with the accuracy of the count.