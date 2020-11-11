Election rhetoric from some Cumberland County state legislators mirrors Trump campaign's efforts to discredit votes

Provisional ballots are adjudicated at the end of every election, as they have been for many years, and are typically one of the last steps before local election boards certify their results.

On Tuesday, Gleim said the proposed audit “isn’t about voter fraud,” but rather about “irregularities” in the process that would sap voters’ confidence in the system.

Cutler was also careful on Tuesday to not allege that outright voter fraud necessitated oversight action, but rather that the action was in line with GOP disagreements with Boockvar and the Pennsylvania Supreme Court’s interpretation of election law.

“The confusion comes from the activist Supreme Court and the conflicting guidance issued by the secretary,” Cutler said. “That is what has continued to be litigated and has caused a cloud to be cast over this election.”

But these legal disagreements are a far cry from constituting illegal voting, as legislators like Corman and Regan have suggested; a vote that is properly cast under the rules that exist at the time, even if those rules are ill-advised, is not an illegal act, by definition.