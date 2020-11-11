Election rhetoric from some Cumberland County state legislators mirrors Trump campaign's efforts to discredit votes

Some of Cumberland County’s legislators have waded into the baseless claims of voting improprieties being made by other Pennsylvania Republicans — allegations that are thus far unproven, but in-line with President Donald Trump’s legal and political strategy.
Much of Trump’s ire has centered on Pennsylvania, where the campaign has launched multiple lawsuits despite no indications of fraud or large-scale problems.
“On Election Day, we didn’t have any reports of anything significant,” said Lisa Schaefer, who leads the bipartisan County Commissioners Association of Pennsylvania. “We have every reason to have confidence in the result of this election, as we do every other election.”
In some cases, local lawmakers demand that the Pennsylvania GOP more explicitly seek to delay the finalization of Pennsylvania’s election results, going even further on the matter than Republican legislative leadership.
In recent days, Republicans in Harrisburg have coalesced around the idea of an audit of the 2020 election, although the specific rationale for such a review varies, as do demands that the state’s election results not be certified until the review is complete.
On Tuesday, a group of legislators led by Rep. Dawn Keefer, who represents northern York County and Monroe Township, demanded that an “audit” of this year’s election process take place before results are certified.
Later on Tuesday, state House GOP Speaker Bryan Cutler announced that the House State Government Committee would undertake oversight hearings on the election. Cutler did not specifically demand Tuesday that certification be delayed, although he suggested that on Friday when GOP leaders requested that Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration audit the election — something that Wolf said was already in the works, same as it was after the June primary.
It is unclear what effect the varying proposals would have on the election, and namely Trump, who is projected to lose Pennsylvania’s Electoral College votes. President-elect Joe Biden leads Pennsylvania with few outstanding ballots left to count.
“This isn’t about election outcomes, this is about the volume of inquiries we have gotten regarding some compromises in the process,” Keefer said during a news conference Tuesday, although she declined to elaborate on the precise nature of the “compromises.”
“We’ve just gotten a lot of allegations. They’re too in-the-weeds to get into,” Keefer said.
But in other cases, the connection to the specific outcome, particularly for Trump, has been explicit.
“He’s had our backs, and it’s time that we had his back,” state Sen. Mike Regan, who represents parts of Cumberland and York counties, told a group of Trump supporters who gathered at the state capitol Saturday for a rally advertised as “stop the steal.”
“I’ve been told with no uncertain terms by the state party, by our leaders, that they are coordinating with the Trump campaign and so far Pennsylvania has done everything that the Trump campaign has asked them to do,” Regan said, adding that “no one wants cheating” and that “it’s so important that we have every legal vote counted,” vocally emphasizing the word “legal.”
That language has been used by GOP leadership as well.
House Majority Leader Kerry Benninghoff has said “we are closely monitoring election-related misconduct.” State Senate Majority Leader Jake Corman alleged that “it doesn’t matter if it is a legal vote or not” to Wolf and Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar, although Corman told Fox News “I don’t have any evidence of misdoing” that would indicate nonlegal votes exist.
In a brief interview following Keefer’s news conference on Tuesday, Rep. Barb Gleim, who represents Carlisle and western Cumberland County, said provable “irregularities” in voting were widespread, although the local example she offered was not proof of such.
Gleim said a constituent showed her a receipt from a provisional ballot cast after the constituent’s mail-in ballot went to the wrong address. But the state’s database, Gleim said, showed that the person had not voted.
Support Local Journalism
This is normal, given that provisional ballots — which are cast at polling places on Election Day by voters whose ID cannot be immediately verified — must be individually examined by county election boards before they are entered, a process that had not begun as of Tuesday, according to both state and county election officials.
Provisional ballots are adjudicated at the end of every election, as they have been for many years, and are typically one of the last steps before local election boards certify their results.
On Tuesday, Gleim said the proposed audit “isn’t about voter fraud,” but rather about “irregularities” in the process that would sap voters’ confidence in the system.
Cutler was also careful on Tuesday to not allege that outright voter fraud necessitated oversight action, but rather that the action was in line with GOP disagreements with Boockvar and the Pennsylvania Supreme Court’s interpretation of election law.
“The confusion comes from the activist Supreme Court and the conflicting guidance issued by the secretary,” Cutler said. “That is what has continued to be litigated and has caused a cloud to be cast over this election.”
But these legal disagreements are a far cry from constituting illegal voting, as legislators like Corman and Regan have suggested; a vote that is properly cast under the rules that exist at the time, even if those rules are ill-advised, is not an illegal act, by definition.
The GOP’s longest-running dispute with Boockvar and the state Supreme Court is a ruling allowing mail ballots to arrive by Nov. 6, as long as they were mailed by Nov. 3. But those ballots have not yet been added to Pennsylvania’s vote totals, due to Boockvar’s guidance pending a final court order, leaving it an open question as to what “nonlegal” votes are at risk of being counted in the way that the senators described.
Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro has made this point in pushing back on Republican allegations. In a statement to The Sentinel, Shaprio’s office reiterated that “there is no legal mechanism” for the Pennsylvania General Assembly to change the rules of an election after it has already taken place.
“Under state law, state courts handle disputes about the election process and the governor certifies the electors selected by the popular vote,” Shapiro’s office said.
Approximately 10,000 mail-in ballots were received in the three days after Nov. 3, according to the Pennsylvania Department of State, and are the subject of upcoming litigation in the U.S. Supreme Court.
The Trump campaign, in its copious legal filings, has yet to provide concrete evidence of outright voter fraud; rather, the campaign’s most successful legal actions have been disputes over procedural decisions by state and local officials.
But the president, much like Pennsylvania’s legislators, has implied that the latter justifies alleging the former.
Trump has, for instance, repeatedly alleged that “bad things happened” and “big changes took place” at the Philadelphia convention center vote-counting site where “observers could not see into the count rooms.”
This is a false exaggeration of his campaign’s actual legal basis for action in Philadelphia. The campaign’s suit alleged that canvassing observers were kept 15 to 20 feet away from counting tables, and the Commonwealth Court ruled that observers should be allowed within six feet.
But at no point, regardless of how close to the tables they are, have the Trump campaign’s observers provided evidence of fraud in Philadelphia.
In a suit filed Monday in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Pennsylvania, Trump’s attorneys asked that Pennsylvania’s election certification be delayed, alleging that “egregious misconduct” had occurred.
But in this instance again, that misconduct centers around Boockvar’s guidance on election procedures, for which the Trump campaign alleges that the secretary of State overstepped her statutory boundaries under Pennsylvania’s election code, although in most cases, these edicts were upheld by the state Supreme Court.
Trump’s attorneys also allege that Boockvar “did not undertake any meaningful effort to prevent the casting of illegal or unreliable absentee or mail-in ballots” and “has created an environment in Pennsylvania that encourages ballot fraud or tampering.”
Trump’s attorneys cite unnamed campaign observers claiming they saw poll workers make mistakes or encourage fraud, although no affidavits of such were included with the brief.
Only two verifiable claims of error in mail-in voting are cited in the brief, one in Fayette County where some voters received duplicate ballots, and two voters claimed their ballots had already been partially filled-in when they received them, and another in Luzerne County, where a worker mistakenly discarded nine military ballots. All of the issues were rectified, according to the news reports Trump’s attorneys cite in the brief.
However, Fayette and Luzerne counties, both Republican-leaning, are not named as parties to the federal suit. Boockvar and the Pennsylvania Department of State are, as are seven other Pennsylvania counties, including Philadelphia and Allegheny, all of them majority-Democratic.
Counties in Pennsylvania will certify their election results at the end of this month, with Boockvar doing the final tally and Gov. Tom Wolf approving the state’s slate of electors for the Electoral College. Electors certified by Dec. 8 are to be accepted by Congress when it meets in January to certify the Electoral College results, although some legal scholars believe that federal law would allow for competing electors to be recognized if legal disputes still remain.
