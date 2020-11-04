Election Day Blog: Wednesday arrives, with no clear outcomes in local, Presidential races

9:15 a.m. Update:

Pennsylvania voters are poised to play a crucial and perhaps decisive role in choosing the next president as Donald Trump and Joe Biden headline a statewide election in which millions of ballots have already been cast.

Polls opened Tuesday against the backdrop of a pandemic, a police shooting and civil unrest in Philadelphia, and the potential for a drawn-out legal fight over late-arriving mail-in ballots. Election officials cautioned the winner might not be known for days as counties begin tabulating more than 2.4 million votes that arrived by mail.

Long lines formed at many polling places in Cumberland County as voters also decided races for Congress, the General Assembly and a trio of statewide offices — attorney general, auditor general and treasurer.

The county-by-county tabulation is expected to last for several days because of a year-old state law that greatly expanded mail-in voting. The state Supreme Court, citing Postal Service delays, the huge number of people voting by mail because of COVID-19 and the strain on county boards of election, ordered counties to count mail-in ballots received up to three days after the vote, so long as they are mailed by Election Day.