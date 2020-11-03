Election Day Blog: Voters hit the polls in Cumberland County, no issues reported through noon

12:30 p.m. update

President Donald Trump has tried to sow doubt about the fairness of the election, saying the only way Democrats can win Pennsylvania is to cheat. Without evidence, he said late Monday that a court decision to allow Pennsylvania to count mailed ballots received up to three days after the election will allow “rampant and unchecked cheating” and will induce street violence.

State election officials have pushed back strongly, pledging a safe and secure election. Gov. Tom Wolf, a Democrat, promised accurate results, “even if that takes a little longer than normal." Democrats accused Trump of waging a campaign of voter intimidation and suppression.

For the most part, things seemed to be going fairly smoothly at the polls.

“We have not seen anything significant where it comes to voter intimidation or harassment. We are seeing enthusiastic partisan supporters in some places, but we are not seeing the kind of concerns that we may have had in the run-up to today,” said Suzanne Almeida, interim executive director of Common Cause Pennsylvania.

9:15 a.m. Update: