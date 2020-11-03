 Skip to main content
Election Day Blog: Voters hit the polls in Cumberland County, no issues reported through noon
Election Day Blog: Voters hit the polls in Cumberland County, no issues reported through noon

Election Day Voting

Voters wait in line at Middlesex Township Municipal Complex, Middlesex Road, Tuesday morning.

 Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Election 2020 Preview: Polling places in Cumberland County
12:30 p.m. update

President Donald Trump has tried to sow doubt about the fairness of the election, saying the only way Democrats can win Pennsylvania is to cheat. Without evidence, he said late Monday that a court decision to allow Pennsylvania to count mailed ballots received up to three days after the election will allow “rampant and unchecked cheating” and will induce street violence.

State election officials have pushed back strongly, pledging a safe and secure election. Gov. Tom Wolf, a Democrat, promised accurate results, “even if that takes a little longer than normal." Democrats accused Trump of waging a campaign of voter intimidation and suppression.

For the most part, things seemed to be going fairly smoothly at the polls.

“We have not seen anything significant where it comes to voter intimidation or harassment. We are seeing enthusiastic partisan supporters in some places, but we are not seeing the kind of concerns that we may have had in the run-up to today,” said Suzanne Almeida, interim executive director of Common Cause Pennsylvania.

9:15 a.m. Update:

Pennsylvania voters are poised to play a crucial and perhaps decisive role in choosing the next president as Donald Trump and Joe Biden headline a statewide election in which millions of ballots have already been cast.

Polls opened Tuesday against the backdrop of a pandemic, a police shooting and civil unrest in Philadelphia, and the potential for a drawn-out legal fight over late-arriving mail-in ballots. Election officials cautioned the winner might not be known for days as counties begin tabulating more than 2.4 million votes that arrived by mail.

Long lines formed at many polling places in Cumberland County as voters also decided races for Congress, the General Assembly and a trio of statewide offices — attorney general, auditor general and treasurer.

The county-by-county tabulation is expected to last for several days because of a year-old state law that greatly expanded mail-in voting. The state Supreme Court, citing Postal Service delays, the huge number of people voting by mail because of COVID-19 and the strain on county boards of election, ordered counties to count mail-in ballots received up to three days after the vote, so long as they are mailed by Election Day.

The status of mailed ballots arriving after polls close at 8 p.m. has the potential to become significant if the nationwide result hinges on the outcome of Pennsylvania’s vote, and if the ballots are potentially decisive. Republicans have asked the U.S. Supreme Court to prevent any late-arriving ballots from being counted, citing state election law. The great majority of mail-in ballots have been cast by Democrats, according to state data.

Trump won Pennsylvania by less than 1 percentage point in 2016, eking out a surprise victory over Democrat Hillary Clinton to become the first Republican presidential candidate since 1988 to take the state. No Democrat has lost Pennsylvania but won the White House since Harry Truman in 1948.

Election Day voting

Voters line up to vote Tuesday morning in North Middleton Township at the North Middleton Twp Volunteer Fire Company Station #1. 
