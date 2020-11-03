Election Day Blog: Long lines, steady movement for voters in Cumberland County

4 p.m. update:

Lines were long throughout the morning, but they were moving at Cumberland County’s 118 precincts.

“Things are going pretty well,” said Samantha Krepps, the county’s communication’s director.

No problems have been reported, but the Bureau of Elections has been dealing with the usual calls that come with every election season — voters asking for the location of a polling place or checking to see if they are registered to vote.

Krepps said they’ve also fielded questions about mail-in or absentee ballots. Those who wish to drop it off at the Bureau of Elections can do so at their office at 1601 Ritner Highway, Carlisle, until 8 p.m. tonight.

People may also surrender their absentee ballots at the polls so that they can vote in person. Krepps reminded these voters that they need to have the ballot, secrecy envelope and outside envelope in order to do so.

As the potential for an evening rush of voters coming in after work approaches, Krepps urged those who plan to drop off a mail-in ballot to do so as soon as possible.