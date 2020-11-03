Election Day Blog: Long lines, lack of paper ballots force delays at some York County polling locations

Democrat Eugene DePasquale, who is challenging Scott Perry in the 10th Congressional District, posted a short, live video on Zoom through his Facebook page thanking poll workers.

"Thank you, thank you, thank you for everything you've done," he said.

Perry, the Republican incumbent, posted to his Facebook page a short thank you to voters.

"You sent a loud message to the World that we are different — that it’s 'We the People' who decide the track of our nation, not a dictator or monarch," he said.

Gov. Tom Wolf released a video about an hour before polls closed in Pennsylvania asking for patience.

"Across the state, dedicated county workers are ready to tirelessly make sure everyone's vote counts," Wolf said in the video. "But counting that tremendous number of ballots will take more time than we're used to. We may not know the results today, but I encourage all of us to take a deep breath and be patient. What is most important is that we have accurate results, even if it takes a little longer."