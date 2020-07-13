Election costs soar in prep for virus voting

Complicating matters is President Donald Trump's aversion to mail-in balloting. With worrisome regularity, he derides the process as rigged, even though there's no evidence of fraud and his own reelection team is adapting to the new reality of widespread mail-in voting.

"As cases of coronavirus in this country rise, it's vital that all voters be able to cast their ballots from home, to cast their ballots by mail," said Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn.

A COVID response bill passed by the House in May contains $3.6 billion to help states with their elections, but the Senate won't turn to the measure until late July. Republicans fought a $400 million installment of election aid this March before agreeing to it.

But key Senate Republicans seem likely to support more election funding, despite Trump's opposition, and are even offering to lower a requirement that states put up matching funds to qualify for the federal cash.