Election 'audit' sows intra-GOP fight, attacks by Democrats

Trump’s false claims of a stolen election have been debunked by the courts, his own Justice Department and numerous recounts, and the prospect of a review modeled on the widely discredited “audit” dragging out in Arizona worries some Republican Party officials in politically divided Pennsylvania.

Republican state lawmakers had, to this point, avoided the subject by pointing to hearings they held, reports they produced and legislation they drafted to, in their view, fix Pennsylvania's election law.

While Corman and other Republican senators generally avoid repeating Trump’s baseless election claims, they still perpetuate the idea that Democrats cheated by distorting the actions of Democratic state judges and officials leading up to last year’s election as “unconstitutional” or “illegal."

It hasn't satisfied enough Republican voters, apparently.

Despite Democrat Joe Biden beating Trump by more than 80,000 votes in Pennsylvania, an audit has fast become a Republican litmus test on the crowded campaign trail for governor and U.S. Senate.

The state Republican Party has sought to raise money off it while groups supporting an audit have sprung up and begun holding events.