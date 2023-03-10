This year's county commissioner race will be Cumberland County's most competitive, with nine Republicans seeking the two party nominations in the primary.

The Cumberland County Bureau of Elections this week released the names of those who have filed to be on the May 16 primary ballot, and the commissioner's race has attracted the most candidates this year.

On the Republican ballot alone will be incumbents Gary Eichelberger and Vince DiFilippo, as well as Cumberland County Treasurer Kelly Neiderer, Hamdpen Township Commissioner Nathan Silcox, South Middleton Township Supervisor Bryan Gembusia and East Pennsboro School Board member Cindi Ward. Also vying for the two available Republican nominations are Debbie Beam, Troy Beam and Troy Ingram.

Two candidates will be on the Democratic ballot: incumbent Jean Foschi and John Matthew Smith.

All voters in November will be able to choose three people to fill the three seats.

For the rest of the county in this year's municipal election, there are quite a few incumbents who are not seeking re-election this year, including three magisterial district judges.

Though current judges Jonathan Birbeck, Mark Martin, Elizabeth Beckley and Michael Sanderson will be running unopposed for their seats, long-time judges Paul Fegley in North Middleton, H. Anthony Adams in the Shippensburg area and Vivian Cohick in the Newville area are not seeking re-election. All three of those judge races will be contested in the primaries and potentially again in November if a candidate doesn't get both party nominations in May.

Cross-filed on both party ballots this May are David Rogers and John Tisson for Fegley's seat, Bryan Ruth and Chris Sheffield for Adams' seat, and John Hanner and Michael Rinaldi for Cohick's seat.

The only countywide race that will be contested aside from the commissioner's race will be the election for treasurer. With Neiderer running for commissioner, two Republicans — Joan Herbert and Kaytee Isley — seek to take her place. No Democrats are on the ballot for treasurer in May, and Republican District Attorney Sean McCormack is the only candidate on either ballot for his position.

School boards

Most of the contested races in the primary are on area school boards. Though most candidates tend to cross-file on both party ballots for school board races, some single-party candidates will lead to contested races only on certain ballots, mostly Republican ballots.

In Big Spring School District, Republican voters will get to choose between incumbents and a Republican challenger for three seats. Lisa Shade is challenging William Piper for the West Pennsboro Lower seat, Julie Boothe is challenging Donna Webster for the Upper Mifflin seat, and David Fisher is challenging Richard Rousch for the Upper Frankford seat. The Lower Frankford seat is also only contested on the Republican ballot, with newcomers Seth Cornman and cross-filed candidate Mary Franco running for Todd Deihl's seat. Both party voters will get to vote for the North & South Newton seat on the school board, with cross-filed newcomer Lawrence Flynn challenging incumbent Frank Myers.

Republican and Democratic voters will get to vote for a busy Carlisle school board race this year. Four incumbents — Paula Bussard, Bruce Clash, Gerald Eby and Jon Tarrant — seek reelection to the board for five open seats, and plenty of others have joined in the race. Also cross-filed for the election are Walt Brown, Dawn Kephart, Heather Leatherman, Donny Martinez and Joseph Shane, while Colleen Blume and Al Shine will be on the Republican ballot only.

Camp Hill School District also has mostly cross-filed candidates for its five open seats, with incumbents Neil Connelly, Randall Gale, Robert Latham and Geoffrey McInroy seeking to retain their seats against Meredith Bowen, Melissa Howard, Stephanie Johnson, Steven Knaub and Jesse John West. Andrew McKean will only appear on the Republican ballot.

All of Cumberland Valley School District's regional seats will be contested in the primary, with a wide open field for the two Middlesex and Monroe township seats with neither incumbent Heather Dunn and Barbara Geistwhite looking to stay on the board. That race has attracted cross-filed candidates Matthew Barrick, Andrew Clancy, Anne Marie Fenton, Cathi George and Cindy Lehman.

For the Hampden seat, incumbent Michelle Nestor is running to keep her seat from cross-filed candidates Asheleigh Forsburg and Selena Ling; and incumbents Jevon Thomas Ford and Jessica Silcox are defending their Silver Spring seats from Kelly Potteiger.

East Pennsboro School Board has five 4-year seats open and one 2-year seat open, with both races only contested on the Republican ballot. Incumbent Leslie Marshall and Republican appointed board member Ning Agbay are the only ones seeking to stay on the school board, as cross-filed candidates Michael Alsher, Harold Rittner, Elmer Parker Stambaugh and Carol Steinour, along with Republican Gerry Wevodau look to gain seats. Rittner is also on the ballot for the two-year seat against Republican Yvette Wevodau.

For the Mechanicsburg School Board, voters in each party will have two contested races. Democratic voters will have a contested race for Region 1 with cross-filed candidate Julie Huff taking on Democrat Robert Shaffer, while Republicans will have a contested race for Region 3 with all three candidates - incumbents Dennis Burkholder and Layne Lebo and challenger Sam Hepford - only on the Republican ballot.

Both parties will have a contested race in Region 2, which has two open seats. Incumbent Tracy Morgan is the only one seeking to retain her seat, and she'll be joined on the ballot with cross-filed candidates Roger Apple, Evan Ashby and Jason Kichline. Brian Kretschman and Greg Lennon will only appear on the Republican ballot.

Republicans will see a contested primary for South Middleton school board, with cross-filed candidates Sophia Bounds, Victoria Christen, Devin Flickinger, Rick Rovegno and incumbent Brad Group seeking five open seats, alongside Republican candidates Jim Decker and Brandon Hall, who were both appointed to the board last year.

Only District C is contested on the Shippensburg school board with cross-filed incumbent Fred Scott taking on Republican Trent Beam on the Republican ballot.

Only Republicans will vote for a contested race in Region 1 of the West Shore School Board race. Cross-filed candidate Adam Trone will take on Republican Shannon Kincaid to take the seat of incumbent Frank Kambic, who is not seeking re-election.

Region 2's race will be contested on both ballots. Cross-filed candidates Tony Kapranos, Richie Treadway and incumbent Frederick Stoltenburg are seeking seats. Republicans David Brinton and Mandy Davis will be on their party's ballot only in the race.

Municipal races

Though there are far more people seeking school board seats than municipal board seats, a number of races are still contested in the May primary.

With longtime incumbent Robert Reisinger not seeking re-election this year to the North Middleton Township Board of Supervisors, Republican Ronald Greenway is the only incumbent looking to retain a seat against his party's challengers, Jonas Diffenbaugh and Rick Hoover. Republican James Hare who was appointed last year to the board is the only candidate seeking the single 4-year seat.

Most other races feature incumbent Republicans looking to fend of challengers to their seats.

In Monroe Township, incumbent supervisor A.W. Bill Castle III seeks to stay on the board as Timothy Thompson challenges him on the Republican ballot. Republican Robert Bassett is challenging incumbent Ron Tritt for Penn Township supervisor, Republican Sam Herbert is challenging incumbent Harry Kotzmoyer Jr. for Silver Spring Township supervisor, Republican Charles Suders is taking on incumbent Scott Mack for Southampton Township supervisor, Republicans Andy Kurnath and Randall Mentzer are looking to unseat incumbent Heidi Clevenger for Upper Mifflin Township supervisor, and Republicans Joshua Miller and Karl Smith are looking to take incumbent Charles Finkenbinder's supervisor seat in West Pennsboro Township.

In Hopewell Township, Tyler Gamble, who was appointed last year, is looking to stay on the board of supervisors and will be in two contested races — one for the six-year seat against fellow Republicans John Cover and Theodore Diehl, and the other for the 2-year seat again against Diehl as well as Republican Danny Forrester.

Democratic voters will have a contested race in the Middle Ward of the Shippensburg Borough Council, where appointed incumbent Jared Matthew Dailey will take on challenger Bennett Geesaman.

Four Democrats are challenging Upper Allen Township's three incumbent Republican commissioners who are all seeking re-election: Jim Cochran, Ken Martin and Jeff Walter. The four Democratic challengers hoping to get one of three party nominations in May are Jo Bitzer, Eric Fairchild, Clayton Horvath and Phil Walsh.

Uncontested races

Some notable races that will not be contested in the primary include Carlisle's Borough Council race. On the ballot this year are four Democrats seeking four open seats: incumbents Joel Hicks, Jeff Stuby and Cate Mellen with Democrat Jackie Roos. No Republicans are on the ballot, and neither is Democratic incumbent Sean Crampsie.

Camp Hill Borough Council usually attracts a large number of candidates, but only two Democrats — Thomas Fink and Tim Jackson — are on the ballot this year for three open seats.

Mount Holly Springs didn't attract any mayoral candidates to replace appointed mayor Brian Robertson and only two incumbents — Gay Bowman and Lois Stoner — are on the ballot for the council's three open seats.

Other races, though uncontested in the primary, will be contested in the November election.

All three incumbents on the Mechanicsburg Borough Council — Democrat Sara Agerton and Republicans John Anthony and Kyle Miller — seek re-election, with three challengers also looking to unseat them. Mark Stoner will be on the Republican ballot, while Jarrett Freeman and Russell Matthews are on the Democratic ballot.

Hampden Township incumbent Republican commissioners Al Bienstock and John V. Thomas won't have any challengers in May, but Democrat Kristin Sue Smith is on her party's ballot and likely to challenge them in November.

In Lower Allen Township, H. Edward Black is not seeking re-election, but two Republicans recently appointed to the board, Charles Brown and Jennifer Caron, are running to retain seats on the board. They'll be joined by Shawn Fabian on the Republican ballot, and will likely face Democratic candidates John Freidhoff and Joe Swartz in November.

In New Cumberland, Democrat Joan Erney is again seeking to become mayor after losing to Doug Morrow, who died last year. She will face Republican Thaddeus Eisenhower, who was appointed in Morrow's stead to the position.

The New Cumberland Borough Council will also be contested in November, with three Republicans — Frank Kelly, Gibby Parthemore and incumbent David Stone — likely to take on three Democrats - Robert Hasemeier, Donna Johnson and Drew Lawrence - for three open seats.

There are two seats open on the East Pennsboro Township board of commissioners, with only Republican incumbent George Tyson seeking re-election. Joining him on the Republican ballot is East Pennsboro School Board member Dennis Helm, and two Democrats will likely face them in November, Sean Gatten and Charley Gelb.

