Election 2022: Where U.S. Senate candidates stand on issues

With Republican Sen. Pat Toomey not seeking re-election, a U.S. Senate seat is up for grabs, and millions of dollars are pouring into candidate campaigns.

Plenty of attack ads are blanketing television, the internet and radio, but here is a look at what the candidates are campaigning on. Only Gerhardt responded to The Sentinel's request for information. All other information is from each of the candidates' websites.

Economy

Fetterman touts a five-point plan to fix the economy and "hold Washington accountable," which includes bringing back American manufacturing, cutting taxes for working people, banning Congress from trading stocks, slashing out-of-pocket health care costs and ending "immoral" price gouging from corporations. Fetterman says that tackling corporate greed and manufacturing more goods in America to stabilize a local supply chain will help with inflation.

Oz on his website mostly focuses on what he sees as President Joe Biden's failings and promises to reverse Biden's agenda, but he does add that he believes the U.S. should have a tougher stance on China, which includes creating more jobs in America and rebuilding a U.S. supply chain to better respond to crises. He also promises to overturn regulations on energy production, including natural gas.

Gerhardt said the most important issue to him is the economy. "The control and purposeful collapse of the economy is a brutish tool used by tyrants to control the people. It is my goal to put more in the pockets of all Americans and those who dream of a better life."

Information on Weiss' stances are limited online, though he does note that he opposes fracking and supports "a rapid transition to renewable energy, which is cheaper and creates more jobs." The Green Party does post its Pennsylvania platform, which involves an equitable graduated tax rate on income and addressing loopholes in corporate taxes.

Wassmer lists his positions, which include being "environmentally concerned," "revising the tax system" and being a union member.

Education

Fetterman said he plans on fighting for universal pre-k and child care, as well as increase investments in career and technical programs and make community college tuition-free. He did not have specific plans for public education online, save for saying he believes they should be better funded, but he provided no details about how he would ensure funding.

Oz said he'd like to see schools incorporate financial literacy at an early age, empower students to make career choices and stop universities from raising tuition every year. He also takes his party's stance in claiming the "extreme left" wants to use the schools to "indoctrinate" children with an "anti-American ideology," but does not provide any further information online other than promising he'll fight to block that.

Gerhardt said the real issue is that the federal government is involved at all. He specifically pointed to the government handing out breaks to corporations and colleges. He said student loan forgiveness didn't stop colleges from raising their tuition, and efforts only made the financial divide wider instead of helping to lower costs.

Weiss and the Green Party platform online does not address education, and Wassmer only lists himself as "pro education" and supporter of diversity and "LGBTQIA2S+ rights."

Crime and guns

Fetterman has campaigned on criminal justice reform, including focusing on effective diversion programs for nonviolent offenders and prioritizing sentencing reform, including his stance on nixing the mandatory life sentence for those convicted of second-degree murder. Though he touts his work as lieutenant governor in providing second chances on the Board of Pardons and wants to deschedule marijuana as a federal crime, he also says he wants to make sure police have the resources they need while also working on oversight, accountability and violence prevention. Fetterman is a gun owner but says the country needs universal background checks, red flag laws and other proactive efforts to get "illegal guns" off the streets.

Oz's only online stance on crime is his support of law enforcement, saying that he will work to make sure they have the resources they need and that he'll oppose "anti-law" proposals like cashless bail that he says makes work harder for police. Oz says he is also a gun owner and opposes anti-gun measures like red flag laws. He also says online that "every law-abiding American citizen should be allowed to buy the gun of their desire."

Gerhardt said one change he'd like to see is making internal affairs private or outsourced instead of relying on police to do it themselves. However, he said he believes the Democratic movement to "defund the police" has hurt the country, and he instead would like to see police again hit the streets to enforce laws. On his website, he also proposes recruits be trained with jujitsu to minimize injuries while subduing people and that recruits be required to perform community service to help them connect with their community. Gerhardt also believes in marijuana and drug decriminalization.

Weiss is for "sensible gun regulation" and justice reform, and his party's online platform proposes establishing neighborhood centers to help with mediated restitution and dispute-resolution practices, as well as establishing elected or appointed independent civilian review boards with subpoena power to investigate complaints about prison guard and community police behavior. The Green Party also campaigns on banning private prisons, ending cash bail, eliminating prosecution of nonviolent crimes, legalizing marijuana, ensuring prisons are humane and provide better reentry programs.

Wassmer said he is "pro justice reform," "against mass incarceration," "opposed to over policing" and is "pro medical options for drug users," but he also added that he is pro-Second Amendment.

Election security

Fetterman said he will work on reforms that would get "big money" out of politics and prevent politicians from gerrymandering districts. He notes that he'd like to "expand voting rights," but he didn't say what that would entail, and he is in favor of abolishing the filibuster, which he said stands in the way of getting things done in Congress.

Oz said he supports voter ID laws, and he added that he won't allow liberals to empower the federal government to "take control of our elections away from the states," though he didn't list any specific instances of that happening. His website does not list any information about voting rights.

Gerhardt also supports voter ID laws, saying, "For foreigners to be able to vote in elections that changes how all citizens live is the deepest kind of fraud."

Wassmer in his response to the League of Women Voters argued that the two-party system too readily allows for the losing party to argue the results and for both parties to claim the other is the "enemy of democracy." He said the country first needs an open discussion about its party system, as well as create ease of access for voters.

Abortion

Fetterman said it's a woman's right to make her own health care decisions, and he would vote to enshrine access to abortion into federal law. He said he would also stand up to attacks on Planned Parenthood and will fight to repeal the Hyde Amendment, which bans the use of federal Medicaid to cover almost all abortions.

Oz said he is "100% pro-life" and campaigns on life starting at conception. His website does not make any reference to exceptions being allowed.

Gerhardt said he believes the Supreme Court's decision on Roe v. Wade was correct in that the decision should not be decided by the Senate or a person in a government position. He said he believe it's a personal decision for women, but noted that people should have a Constitutional question added to their ballot to decide on the issue themselves.

Weiss said he supports reproductive rights, and the national Green Party platform declares abortion and reproductive rights as "non-negotiable." The party also says abortion is health care and should be covered by a single-payer, improved Medicare for All health care system.

Wassmer is pro-choice, saying that these decisions are "wholly to be made between a woman and her physician." He said he has encouraged people to believe in "their abilities as potential parents," but added that the government should not be involved in imposing their individual positions on people.