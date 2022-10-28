Election 2022: Where Pa. governor candidates stand on issues

After two terms as the governor of Pennsylvania, Tom Wolf is on his way out of Harrisburg, opening up the seat.

Pennsylvanians will elect a governor and lieutenant governor with the same vote, though this breakdown offers a look at platforms for the governor candidates.

This year's candidates are Democrat Josh Shapiro with lieutenant governor candidate Austin Davis, Republican Doug Mastriano with Carrie Lewis Delrosso, Libertarian Matt Hackenburg with Tim McMaster, Green Party candidate Christina Digiulio with Michael Badges-Canning and Keystone Party candidate Joe Soloski with Nicole Shultz.

Here is a look at where they stand on five major issues, according to their respective campaign websites:

Economy

Shapiro's economic plan involves creating new jobs by investing in infrastructure and innovation, including funding projects to plug abandoned wells across the state, modernizing homes and businesses through energy efficiency, investing in stormwater projects and repairing the state's structurally deficient bridges and roads. He said he also plans to invest in workforce development by expanding job skills training programs and vocational training and invest in apprenticeships and on-the-job training initiatives.

Mastriano said he will pull Pennsylvania out of the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative and encourage investments in natural gas and coal industries, while also lifting regulations, taxes and fees on these industries. He said he also intends to cut Pennsylvania's list of regulations by at least 55,000 to reduce the timeline for permit approvals, and he also wants to slash the gas tax and lower the corporate net income tax rate, which he said will attract businesses. Mastriano says he also wants to establish a task force to find a way to eliminate property taxes.

Hackenburg takes issue with the level of taxes on income, property, stores and gas, and believes that rectifying these taxes will prevent people from living paycheck to paycheck.

Digiulio's primary focus is on the environment and she opposes the fossil fuel industry and Energy Transfer's Mariner East pipeline. She doesn't specifically state what economic investments she would make on her website, but the Green Party advocates for work in the clean energy sector.

Soloski advocates for a reduction to property taxes and corporate income tax, which he says is a deterrent for businesses to open their doors in Pennsylvania. He would, however, eliminate government subsidies to certain energy sectors, which he sees as a government picking its "winners and losers." He'd also like to see an end to "occupational licensing," where the state requires licenses in certain professions.

Education

Shapiro's website features some vague promises about "fully funding" education and making "critical investments" to attract and retain teachers and repair buildings, but he also mentions making mental health a priority by making sure every school building has a mental health counselor. He said he wants to end reliance on standardized testing, make sure students have access to vocational training, and also appoint two parents to the state Board of Education to give them a voice at the table.

One of Mastriano's major policies is school choice, but he also mentions establishing a "Parental Rights" statute in state law and enforcing statewide curriculum transparency requirements. He says that on his first day, he will place a ban on "critical race theory" and gender theory studies in schools, and he will also immediately ban transgender girls from competing in girls' sports and using girls' locker rooms and restrooms.

Hackenburg doesn't explicitly list what he wants with education, but seems to back school choice and parental rights, saying children have been "muzzled" "literally and figuratively," referring to COVID mask mandates.

Digiulio does not mention education outright on her website, but supports the LGBTQIA+ community.

Soloski believes the public education system needs to be overhauled with allowance for school choice and more charter schools, more private education enterprises, tuition vouchers and ability to redirect tax monies to parents' schools of choice. He also opposes discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender, and supports LGBTQ rights.

Crime and guns

With a shortage of police officers, Shapiro is calling for investments in recruiting and training. He is also campaigning on reforming the cash bail system for nonviolent offenders, opposes mandatory minimum sentences and the death penalty, and intends on reforming the probation/parole system and funding indigent defense. Though Shapiro touts his work as attorney general to stop the sale of ghost gun kits from the largest firearms show promoter in the state, his platform does not make reference to any other gun laws except to "keep guns out of the hands of dangerous individuals."

Mastriano said he wants to see adequate funding for law enforcement, strengthening penalties for repeat offenders, supporting funding for additional prosecutors in high-crime areas and removing elected officials from office who don't enforce the law or prosecute crime. Mastriano said he will also make sure Pennsylvania will not be a sanctuary state for illegal immigrants, but rather make it a "Second Amendment Sanctuary" where all gun rights will be protected from the federal government.

Hackenburg does not expressly say he wishes to decriminalize marijuana, but he makes note that the state criminalizes "victimless crimes" and that people have the right to choose how they live if they aren't harming anyone. He also said the Second Amendment should not be infringed upon, and that everyone should have the right to defend themselves.

Digiulio does not talk about crime on her website or initial campaign announcement, but the Green Party supports criminal justice reform.

Soloski advocates for the decriminalization of marijuana and potentially other drugs, saying that the "war on drugs" has been a failure and waste of taxpayer dollars and law enforcement efforts. He mentions as governor, he would pardon any state prisoner jailed for a nonviolent drug offense. He also supports the Second Amendment and wants Pennsylvania to become a "Constitutional Carry" state.

Election security

Shapiro said he wants to ensure voters have access to ballot boxes and will veto any efforts to restrict mail-in voting. He also wants to expand early voting, set up automatic voter registration, expand pre-registration opportunities for teenagers and implement same-day voter registration through Election Day.

Mastriano says he will appoint a secretary of state who will "secure our elections from fraud," but didn't list specifics of what that work would entail. He also wants to eliminate "no-excuse" mail-in voting, get rid of ballot drop boxes and pass a universal voter ID law.

Neither Hackenburg nor Digiulio address election security on their websites.

The only element of election security that Soloski addresses is to redraw congressional districts to eliminate the disenfranchisement of voters. Soloski said the current districts seem intentionally drawn to keep incumbents in office.

Abortion

Shapiro is campaigning on his veto pen being the only thing potentially preventing Pennsylvania from enacting an anti-abortion bill that could be passed by the Republican-controlled state legislature. Shapiro said he will veto any restriction of abortion rights and will look to expand access to reproductive care.

Mastriano said he will sign a Pennsylvania heartbeat bill into law, end funding to Planned Parenthood and expand counseling for adoption services. He doesn't make any reference to exceptions.

Hackenburg makes no mention of abortion on his website, but he does push for "body autonomy" when it comes to COVID mandates and says nothing should come between people and their "personal health decisions."

Digiulio doesn't mention abortion on her website, but the Green Party supports abortion and reproductive rights.

Soloski said he is pro-life personally, but he believes the government should have no say in a woman's decision to keep or end her pregnancy. He, however, also believes the government should not be promoting nor funding abortion and that there is no constitutional basis for it. He said the government can instead be effective in promoting alternatives and assisting women with unwanted pregnancies, including streamlining adoption options.