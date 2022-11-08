Election 2022: Shapiro declares victory over Mastriano; AP waits to declare winner

Voters electing a new governor of Pennsylvania chose Tuesday between Democrat Josh Shapiro and Republican Doug Mastriano, with the future of abortion rights on the line, as well as management of the 2024 presidential election in a swing state that is often decisive.

Shapiro, the state’s two-term elected attorney general, smashed Pennsylvania’s campaign finance record in a powerhouse campaign in a year in which Democrats nationally faced headwinds, including high inflation.

In a speech at 11:30 p.m., Shapiro declared victory.

“Tonight, voters from Gen Z to our seniors, voters from all walks of life, have given me the honor of a lifetime, given me the chance to serve you as Pennsylvania’s next governor,” Shapiro told a cheering crowd of hundreds in his home of Montgomery County, in suburban Philadelphia.

Shapiro thanked his family and supporters and went on to tell the crowd that “real freedom won tonight” and “Democracy endured” in a race he characterized as a fight for the right to vote and the right to abortion.

The Associated Press has not declared a winner, and Mastriano had not publicly conceded.

Democrat Josh Shapiro was outpacing Republican Doug Mastriano in voting Tuesday, but the race was still too early to call as of press deadline.

Mastriano, a retired Army colonel and state senator, is a relative political novice who ran a hard-right campaign and refused for much of it to talk to mainstream news organizations, scuttling prospects for a debate with an independent moderator.

With plenty of votes still yet to be counted, Shapiro had the lead with 1.27 million votes compared to Mastriano’s 877,000 votes. Much of Shapiro’s lead as of 10 p.m. Tuesday was due to mail-in ballots — with 562,806 counted that evening. Mastriano had only received 93,040 by that time Tuesday evening.

They are vying to succeed Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf, who is constitutionally barred from seeking a third term and has endorsed Shapiro. The winner will likely share power with entrenched Republican majorities in the state Legislature.

A Shapiro victory would make him the first governor of Pennsylvania to be elected to succeed a member of his party since 1966.

Shapiro, 49, a political force strong enough to clear the Democratic primary, came into the race as the all-time highest-vote getter in a single election in Pennsylvania, breaking the record in his 2020 reelection.

With no primary challenger to force him to the left on key issues, Shapiro took middle-of-the-road positions on policies around education funding, COVID-19 mitigation and energy.